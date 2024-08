DONE DEAL: Man Utd confirm Kone swoop

Manchester United have completed the signing of Sekou Kone.

Kone arrives from local Malian club Guidars FC.

The 18 year-old midfielder is a Mali youth international and immediately joins United's academy.

Kone will be given the time to settle in England and bed down initially with the club's U21 team and U18 teams.

He is a player regarded as a creative midfielder, with an excellent passing range.