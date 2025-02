Manchester City midfielder Kayky has joined Bahia on-loan.

The Brazilian had been on-loan with Sparta Rotterdam over the first-half of the season.

And now Kayky is returning home to join Bahia, where he has spent a previous spell on-loan.

The midfielder joined City in 2021 from Fluminense and has made his senior debut for City.

Bahia are part of City Football Group's club network.