DONE DEAL: Lyanco leaves Southampton for Atletico Mineiro

Southampton have announced the departure of Lyanco to Atletico Mineiro.

The Brazilian defender returns home after spending last season in Qatar with Al Gharafa.

The 27-year-old defender made 49 appearances for Saints after joining in 2021 from Serie A's Torino.

Lyanco now returns home with Atletico Mineiro, which have taken him in a permanent transfer.