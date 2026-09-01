Liverpool have confirmed the singing of young goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Belgian side Genk.

The 18-year-old has seemingly nailed down a starting spot at Genk, playing every minute of their four games so far this season, keeping one clean sheet and eight goals.

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Having captained Belgium at both the U17 European Championship and U17 World Cup in 2025, Brughmans is now skipper of his nation’s U19s squad.

Liverpool have now confirmed the signing of Brughmans for a reported deal that could be worth £30 million, should various add-ons be met.

The length of his contract remains undisclosed, but Liverpool describe it as 'long-term.'

He will remain at his boyhood club on loan for the rest of the season before joining up with his new teammates next summer.