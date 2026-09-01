Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man City FINALLY make formal approach for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Fernandez heading to City for medical, Juventus sign Woltemade

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

'I went through a lot': Richarlison criticises Spurs ahead of rumored Everton move

DONE DEAL: Liverpool confirm signing of young 'keeper Brughmans from Genk

DONE DEAL: Liverpool confirm signing of young 'keeper Brughmans from Genk
DONE DEAL: Liverpool confirm signing of young 'keeper Brughmans from GenkBruno Fahy / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Liverpool have confirmed the singing of young goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Belgian side Genk.

The 18-year-old has seemingly nailed down a starting spot at Genk, playing every minute of their four games so far this season, keeping one clean sheet and eight goals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having captained Belgium at both the U17 European Championship and U17 World Cup in 2025, Brughmans is now skipper of his nation’s U19s squad.

Liverpool have now confirmed the signing of Brughmans for a reported deal that could be worth £30 million, should various add-ons be met.

The length of his contract remains undisclosed, but Liverpool describe it as 'long-term.'

He will remain at his boyhood club on loan for the rest of the season before joining up with his new teammates next summer.

Mentions
Lucca BrughmansLiverpoolGenkPremier LeagueFootball transfers