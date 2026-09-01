Liverpool reportedly failed in a late attempt to sign Chelsea full back Malo Gusto on loan.

Heading into the summer transfer window, Gusto, 23, was one of several players Chelsea were open to parting ways with but weren’t actively looking to sell.

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It was widely reported that the West London club valued him at £75 million and despite interest from PSG and Man City, no offer materialised.

According to RMC Sport (via Get French Football News), Liverpool made a late attempt to sign the Frenchman on loan.

It’s understood the deal included an obligation to buy next summer, but it was rejected out of hand by Chelsea, who are only open to a permanent sale now.

Gusto has started in both of Chelsea’s Premier League games under new manager Xabi Alonso, as well as the 2-0 League Cup win over Luton.