Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man City FINALLY make formal approach for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Fernandez heading to City for medical, Juventus sign Woltemade

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

'I went through a lot': Richarlison criticises Spurs ahead of rumored Everton move

Liverpool fail with late loan bid for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto

Liverpool fail with late loan bid for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto
Liverpool fail with late loan bid for Chelsea defender Malo GustoImages/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Liverpool reportedly failed in a late attempt to sign Chelsea full back Malo Gusto on loan.

Heading into the summer transfer window, Gusto, 23, was one of several players Chelsea were open to parting ways with but weren’t actively looking to sell.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It was widely reported that the West London club valued him at £75 million and despite interest from PSG and Man City, no offer materialised.

According to RMC Sport (via Get French Football News), Liverpool made a late attempt to sign the Frenchman on loan.

It’s understood the deal included an obligation to buy next summer, but it was rejected out of hand by Chelsea, who are only open to a permanent sale now.

Gusto has started in both of Chelsea’s Premier League games under new manager Xabi Alonso, as well as the 2-0 League Cup win over Luton.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMalo GustoChelseaLiverpoolFootball transfers

Related Articles

BREAKING: Man City agree record Enzo Fernandez fee with Chelsea

Monaco and Chelsea continue to battle over £50m-rated Camara

Malo Gusto set for Chelsea stay after rejecting move to Spanish giants