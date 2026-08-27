Hull City have confirmed the signing of striker Mohamed-Ali Cho from Ligue 1 side Nice.

The 22-year-old was part of a poor Nice side last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 37 games as they narrowly avoided relegation to Ligue 2.

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Cho now becomes Hull’s 12th signing of the summer transfer window, heading to East Yorkshire for a reported £15 million, including add-ons.

He signs a five-year deal as the Tigers continue to strengthen in their bid to secure Premier League survival come the end of the season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Cho said: “I’m really excited. I’m very happy to be here and looking forward to helping the team as soon as possible.

“Coming back to the UK is a really positive point, and then the experience of playing in the Premier League.

“I’m excited to experience this league – it’s the best league in the world. It’s going to be a really good challenge.

“It was a good experience in France. I spent a good few years at Nice, played in Europe and really enjoyed it. I’m really happy to be back in the UK now and close to my family.

“My friend Nobel Mendy scored (against Manchester United) and I was really happy for him and the club. I know Darko (Gyabi) from the England youth team and Lucas (Gourna) from back in Paris.

“I’m an attacker and can play all three (forward) positions. My main qualities are dribbling, speed, taking risks and taking on players.

“I can’t wait to get to know the fans, play in front of them and hopefully get good results, help the team and score goals.”