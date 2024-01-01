DONE DEAL: Hearts sign Crystal Palace midfielder Boateng

Hearts have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng.

Boateng moves to the Jambos in a permanent transfer.

He joined Palace at the age of 11 and has spent the past two seasons on-loan in Scotland. Boateng was with Queen’s Park and Dundee FC in the past two seasons.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to thank Malachi for his hard work during his time at the club, and I wish him the best for his future career.”

Boateng first turned pro with Palace in 2019.