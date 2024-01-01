DONE DEAL: FC Teuta snap up Southampton defender Simeu

Southampton’s released defender Dynel Simeu has managed to find a new club.

The 22-year-old has signed for Albanian top division side FK Teuta this week.

The ex-England youth international was not able to break into the Saints first team on a regular basis.

He did have loans at Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe in the past few years.

Now he will get the chance to show if he can hack it at the top level of European football.

Writing on social media, a statement Teuta said: "Teuta Football Club announces that it has reached an agreement with English defender Dynel Simeu.

"Our club has today reached an agreement with the 22 year old player, who comes to Teuta after a positive experience with the Chelsea under-18 team.

"Last season he played with Southampton under-21s. Simeu has also been a contingent of the England under-18 national team."