DONE DEAL: Ex-West Brom striker Berahino moves to Slovenia

Former West Brom striker Saido Berahino has signed for Tabor Sezana in Slovenia.

Berahino scored 36 goals in 121 games in all competitions and saw a move to Tottenham fall through in 2015.

The forward has also played in Belgium, Cyprus and India.

His last competitive game was in February 2024 for AEL Limassol.

Berahino joins second division Tabor Sezana to the end of the season.