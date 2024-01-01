DONE DEAL: Ex-Southampton midfielder Armstrong joins Vancouver Whitecaps

Ex-Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has found a new club this week.
The 32-year-old left the Saints when his contract expired in the summer, despite their Premier League promotion.
Now Armstrong has found a new team, having signed for Major League Soccer outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Whitecaps’ sporting director Axel Schuster said: “We are very excited to welcome Stuart and his family to Vancouver.
"He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland.
"He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate.
"In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team’s overall attack."