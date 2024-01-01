Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking

Liverpool express interest in Lyon attacker Cherki

Liverpool express interest in Lyon attacker Cherki
Liverpool express interest in Lyon attacker Cherki
Liverpool express interest in Lyon attacker CherkiAction Plus
Liverpool are said to be showing real interest in signing Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

The Lyon forward is one who many top European clubs have been assessing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While he has not moved yet this summer, L’Equipe states that a late Reds offer may change his circumstances.

The source adds that Cherki has not made up his mind to leave the Ligue 1 side.

Cherki is weighing up the possibility of leaving or signing a new contract with Lyon.

Liverpool may be ready to enter the fray, with Lyon valuing the forward at €15 million.

Mentions
Ligue 1Cherki RayanLyonLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: O'Brien admits Dyche, Coleman influences on Everton move
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
O’Brien says Everton "wasn't a tough choice" as he decribes "exciting future" ahead