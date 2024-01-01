Liverpool express interest in Lyon attacker Cherki

Liverpool are said to be showing real interest in signing Lyon forward Rayan Cherki.

The Lyon forward is one who many top European clubs have been assessing.

While he has not moved yet this summer, L’Equipe states that a late Reds offer may change his circumstances.

The source adds that Cherki has not made up his mind to leave the Ligue 1 side.

Cherki is weighing up the possibility of leaving or signing a new contract with Lyon.

Liverpool may be ready to enter the fray, with Lyon valuing the forward at €15 million.