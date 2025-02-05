DONE DEAL: Everton defender Moonan joins Prescot Cables on loan

Everton Under-21s defender Bradley Moonan has joined Prescot Cables on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

Moonan joins the Northern Premier League side, who currently sit 16th in the league table in his first move away from the club as he tries to earn more game time in a lower division that suits his ability.

In July 2024, the 18-year-old signed his first professional contract, a two-year deal until the end of June 2026. He has made six Premier League 2 appearances for manager Paul Tait's side this campaign, scoring one goal against Stoke U21.

The club released a short statement welcoming the young star to the club as they head into the second half of their campaign

“We are pleased to announce the loan capture of Everton defender, Bradley Moonan, who joins us until the end of the campaign.

“Welcome to Cables, Bradley!”