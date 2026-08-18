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DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete signing of US sensation Zavier Gozo

DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete signing of US sensation Zavier Gozo
DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete signing of US sensation Zavier GozoJon Endow / Newscom / Profimedia

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of American youngster Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake.

The 19-year-old joins the Premier League side for a reported £11.1 million, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

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Widely regarded as one of the USMNT’s best young prospects, Gozo made joined the Real Salt Lake academy in 2021 and made his Major League Soccer debut as a 16-year-old in October 2023.

Capable of playing anywhere from right wing-back to a striker, he scored six goals and made four assists in his side’s first 16 league games of the year and was selected for the season's MLS All-Star Game.

Speaking to the club’s website, Gozo said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. It’s the dream of any footballer.

“I’m excited by the people and the project they have going on here. I’ve seen a lot of it, and that’s what excites me about this club as well: the success that they’ve had.”

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Premier LeagueZavier GozoCrystal PalaceReal Salt LakeMLSFootball transfers

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