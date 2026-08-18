Crystal Palace have announced the signing of American youngster Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake.

The 19-year-old joins the Premier League side for a reported £11.1 million, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Selhurst Park.

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Widely regarded as one of the USMNT’s best young prospects, Gozo made joined the Real Salt Lake academy in 2021 and made his Major League Soccer debut as a 16-year-old in October 2023.

Capable of playing anywhere from right wing-back to a striker, he scored six goals and made four assists in his side’s first 16 league games of the year and was selected for the season's MLS All-Star Game.

Speaking to the club’s website, Gozo said: “I’m really looking forward to playing in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. It’s the dream of any footballer.

“I’m excited by the people and the project they have going on here. I’ve seen a lot of it, and that’s what excites me about this club as well: the success that they’ve had.”