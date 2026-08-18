Everton CEO Angus Kinnear has address fan concerns regarding the club's summer transfer business.

Everton fans have been clamouring for the club to sign a top right-back for years, and that need has only become greater following the departure of club legend Seamus Coleman.

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Kinnear has now responded to these concerns and remains confident the club will be able to strengthen the position before the season opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday (August 22).

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Kinnear said: “I don’t think we are in a bad position on that.

"The players we thought we had the option of are still available for us, I don’t think they will be there for Crystal Palace, which was the objective.

“I’m confident that we’ll bring a right back in. It’s a position we’ve needed. I think Jake (O’Brien) has done a sterling job for us in that position.

“It was something that we were trying to do last summer and didn’t feel that we could get the quality in.

“So a right-back was top priority in the window, we would have liked to have got it done earlier.

“I understand the fans' frustrations; I understand how they see it as being critical.

“Even the Prime Minister chipped in to give us some helpful direction. So it’s reached a level of national importance.

“So we are working hard to bring one in and I’m sure we will. I’m sure it will be an improvement, and it will round off the squad nicely.”