DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace announce arrival of Chelsea defender Chalobah

Crystal Palace have signed Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Chalobah moves to Palace on-loan for the season.

The deal was announced on Saturday morning, though the paperwork was submitted before the 11pm deadline.

Chalobah said: “I'm delighted to join an ambitious club like Crystal Palace. I know some of the boys in the squad well and I'm looking forward to playing alongside them in front of the amazing support at Selhurst Park.”

Chairman Steve Parish also said: “Trevoh is a talented young man and when the opportunity to bring him to Palace for the season arose, we were determined to seize it. I’m delighted that he has joined us on loan, and we believe he will be a great addition.”