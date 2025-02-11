DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Kazakhstani wonderkid in record transfer worth £3M

Chelsea have signed 16-year-old wonderkid Dastan Satpaev from FC Kairat Almaty in a record transfer for a player from the Kazakh Premier League.

Kairat has confirmed that Satpaev will head to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal that includes the option of a further year once he turns 18, which is not until August 2026. The teenager had a successful trial at Chelsea back in November which impressed coaching staff enough to commit to a deal for the near future.

Chelsea will pay a fee of £3.3n, including add-ons, for the Kazakhstan Under-17 international which is a record transfer for a player from the Kazakh Premier League.

The teenager has already scored four goals in 10 appearances for his country and became the club's youngest first-team player when he debuted at the age of 15 in May 2024.

Not many outside of his homeland will know much about Satpaev but he is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the country’s history.