DONE DEAL: Cardiff snap up Southampton youngster Pearce

Southampton academy forward Luke Pearce has left the club for a fresh start in his career.

The 20-year-old was impressive in Premier League 2 for the Saints last term, scoring seven goals in 11 games.

Now he has landed a move to the Championship, signing for Wales-based team Cardiff City.

"I'm really pleased," Pearce said to the club website after arriving at Cardiff. 

"It's a massive club and it's a great opportunity for me to kick on and progress my career.

"I'm really excited to join the club. it's a place that is definitely on the up, so for me personally, I feel like it's a good place for me to push on now.

"I've met the lads and they're a good bunch. I definitely feel like I'm going to fit in and that I can do well here."

