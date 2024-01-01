Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea, Arsenal watching Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Chelsea, Arsenal watching Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Chelsea, Arsenal watching Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Chelsea, Arsenal watching Athletic Bilbao winger WilliamsAction Plus
Arsenal and Chelsea are watching Nico Williams' situation at Athletic Bilbao.

So says transfer expert  Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Romano is reporting: “One more detail on Nico Williams, and this is important.

"What I’m told some big English clubs made contact with people close to Nico Williams,   two, three or four weeks ago.

“Important clubs in the Premier League; for example he is appreciated by people at Chelsea, and he is appreciated by people at Arsenal too. Many clubs have moved to understand the situation of Nico Williams.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilliams NicoArsenalChelseaAth BilbaoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams makes clear stand on transfer talk
Arsenal target Williams sends message to Barcelona
Arsenal step up plans for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams