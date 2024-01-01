Chelsea, Arsenal watching Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Arsenal and Chelsea are watching Nico Williams' situation at Athletic Bilbao.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is reporting: “One more detail on Nico Williams, and this is important.

"What I’m told some big English clubs made contact with people close to Nico Williams, two, three or four weeks ago.

“Important clubs in the Premier League; for example he is appreciated by people at Chelsea, and he is appreciated by people at Arsenal too. Many clubs have moved to understand the situation of Nico Williams.”