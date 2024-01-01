DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign ex-Chelsea defender Minchev

Bournemouth have snapped up former Chelsea youth teamer Teo Minchev.

Bulgaria youth defender Minchev, 17, has signed after successful trials.

Cherries under-18 manager James Lowy said: “Teo is an excellent character to add to the group. When he came away with us as a trialist during pre-season, he fitted in really well with the players and was brilliant around the staff.

“He is very comfortable on the ball as a centre-half. The way we like to play as an academy, he showed those traits in being able to be brave to receive under pressure and wants to take and progress the ball as well.

“In terms of his defending, he is aggressive and on the front foot, which are all the traits we like to have in a player in his position. I think he will be a great addition for the group.”