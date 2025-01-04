DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign DC United centre-back Akinmboni

Bournemouth have signed DC United centre-back Matai Akinmboni.

Akinmboni, 18, moves to Dean Court for a mooted €1m.

Bournemouth technical director Simon Francis said: "He is an exciting young player we have been monitoring for an extended period and have been impressed by his progress.

"Matai is a player we believe has a very bright future and we are looking forward to seeing him develop with us."

Akinmboni made his debut for DC United at 15 years of age in 2022.