DONE DEAL: Al Jazira land Arsenal midfielder Elneny

Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed for a team in the UAE.

The Egyptian has called time on his career in Europe as he looks to wind down his playing days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Elneny has signed for Al Jazira, who are currently eighth in the first tier of the UAE domestic pyramid.

The all-action midfielder was an Arsenal player for the past eight years, but his contract ran out in the summer.

Elneny only managed six appearances in his last season with the Premier League club.