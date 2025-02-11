Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Doncaster boss Schofield "proud" of players in Palace Cup defeat
Doncaster manager Danny Schofield admitted his side fell short in key moments during their FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace.  

Schofield praised his players’ effort and resilience but acknowledged the Premier League side’s quality made the difference.  

He emphasized the need to learn from the experience and focus on their upcoming league fixtures.

he told MOTD: "I am proud of the players. They are in a good run of form, we knew it would be a tough game for us.

"First half we struggled to get near the ball a bit. Second half we changed a bit and started very well, we were on the front foot. I am proud of the players and the whole city really, the fans were great tonight.

"Disappointed but we can learn from it.

"The shape change for the second half helped us. There were not many opportunities for them in the first half but I didn't like we were too deep.

"Second half we created chances. We had some good moments in the game but it wasn't meant to be.

"This gave a flavour of what this club is amount. We ultimately feel this club is a Championship club and it is our job to move us through the leagues."-

