Doku on Man City's bad press: We don't listen we concentrate on ourselves in our bubble

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester City don't listen to external talk about how their season has been progressing.

The Reds are nine points behind Liverpool in the title race, but Jeremy Doku is not giving up.

The winger was happy after a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, admitting that the team does not listen to critics who are stating they are out of the title picture.

"No, we just don't listen to the outside," he stated post-game. 

"At the end of the day, when everything goes well they're going to hype you up. When everything goes bad you're the worst.

"We don't listen, we concentrate on ourselves in our bubble. We know together we'll be stronger.

"They can say whatever they want. We just stay in our bubble and we're still in December. If they think it's over, let them think it's over.

"We are going to look game by game, try to win as much as possible, and we will see at the end."

 

