Manchester United boss Michael Carrick admitted that Carlos Baleba's injury 'doesn't look great.'

Carrick’s side came from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday (November 3) at Old Trafford.

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It was a much-needed win for United, their first in nine games across all competitions, to relieve some pressure on the 45-year-old.

Despite the result, United were dealt a huge blow with marquee summer signing Carlos Baleba forced off injured with an apparent hamstring injury just a few minutes into the second half.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Carrick admitted the injury ‘doesn’t look great.’

"I haven't got any more news on Carlos at this stage," he said.

"It's his hamstring, so we'll just have to assess what that looks like. Initially, it doesn't look great. Timelines, I haven't got much more to give you."