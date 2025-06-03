Disgraced Premier League referee Coote spotted delivering parcels after UEFA suspension

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been spotted delivering parcels after being suspended from football.

The 42-year-old is currently serving a 16-month UEFA ban after a video emerged of him savaging former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp which went viral online. Coote is suspended until June 2026, having been sacked by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in December due to the incident.

However, he is now delivering packages for Evri after being captured on a couple's Ring door bell, The Sun revealed as Coote explained how his new role is helping him get on with life after the controversy.

“I want to get on with my life.

"I’m trying to move forwards and regain a sense of responsibility and purpose.

"The job is keeping me busy and occupied, it’s not a new long-term career.”

After the videos emerged, Coote later revealed he is gay in his first interview since the scandal claimed his lifelong struggle to hide his sexuality had been a factor in the behaviour which led to his sacking. Despite his struggles, many fans will want Coote to get back on his feet and eventually back into football where he can work his way up back to the Premier League in what would be an inspiring redemption arc.