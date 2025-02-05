Disasi "very happy" to make Aston Villa move

Tribal Football
Centre half Axel Disasi is eager to bring a winning mentality to Aston Villa after joining on loan from Chelsea.

The French defender became Villa’s fifth January signing, completing his move late on Deadline Day.

He hopes his experience and qualities will help Unai Emery’s side in their push for success this season.

On what fans can expect from the center half, he said: “My happiness to play, my desire to play and to win.”

He added: “I’m still young, but I have experience, so I want to bring this.

“I’m just a guy that loves to give everything for the team, and it’s this that I want to bring. I hope we will succeed.

“I would say I like to be aggressive, I like to be dominant. I like to play with the ball also from the back, and I can score some goals.

“I am very happy to be here.”

