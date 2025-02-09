Digne welcomes busy Villa market campaign

Aston Villa fullback Lucas Digne has welcomed the club's busy January market.

Over the winter transfer window, Villa signed Donyell Malen, Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi, Marco Asensio and Andres Garcia.

Digne said afterwards: “We need new faces and it’s nice to have this type of players. Everybody knows them, they’re really good and they will help us to reach our goals until the end of the season.

“Everybody is helping them to feel comfortable on the pitch because it’s important to feel well to perform.

“It gives us competition inside the team and it’s what we need to reach our best individual performance.”