Brenford striker Callum Wilson hailed his side's 'hard work' in their 4-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Saturday (November 28).

The 34-year-old scored twice as Brentford earned their win over Manchester United at Old Trafford since February 13, 1937.

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Brentford have now moved up fifth, with 20 points from their 12 games, while United would go rock bottom of the Premier League should Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday (November 29).

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Wilson hailed his side’s performance, saying ‘it comes down to hard work.’

"Back-to-back 4-0, which is nice, but it comes down to the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes,” he said.

"It was a nice moment and everyone got to celebrate at the end.

"We knew that the crowd would get behind the manager (Mauricio Pochettino) and the team - it was about us playing our own game."

On two goals: "The team work on whoever is in the positions. It was nice to get off the mark in the league for the club. In Thiago's absence, it is about taking opportunities as a striker."

On the Bees' aims: "It is a smaller club that does everything to the maximum of their abilities. Everyone on the inside feels they belong at this level. The club's next step in their transition is to win a trophy or step up to Europe."