Brentford boss Keith Andrews believes his side can achieve 'special things' this season following their 'surreal' 4-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Saturday (November 28).

Callum Wilson scored twice as Brentford secured their first win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in 89-years.

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It’s also Brentford’s second consecutive 4-0 Premier League win havening beaten Everton last time out by the same result.

Brentford have now moved up to fifth for the time being, with 20 points from their 12 game , while United will end the weekend bottom should Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday (November 29).

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the win, Andrews called it ‘surreal’ and insisted his side can achieve ‘special things’ this season.

"A few of us at a certain age are coming to this place and it being a difficult afternoon. So it is never an easy place to come to. The position they find themselves in, their manager's first game at home,” he said.

"I was keen for us to focus on ourselves and block out that exterior noise and perform like we can. You need to be respectful of where you're coming and the individuals they have.

"They are dangerous, they are wounded and we expected a reaction. I thought we grew into the game, and we were clinical in the first half. We showed real bravery and courage.

"I was keen for us to block that noise out. It is 11 against 11 on the pitch. We are in a pretty good rhythm and that was the focus."

On Callum Wilson: "He has had to be really patient and he has been brilliant. He has been such a good pro. He took his opportunities brilliantly today."

On winning at Old Trafford: "Slightly surreal if I am honest. We have been keen to enjoy the journey. We want to be really ambitious but the level of humility of where we are.

“I think we can achieve special things because I think it is a special group. It has been a good week and the lads have been excellent."