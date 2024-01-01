Tribal Football
Did he spark it? Gross said farewell to Brighton fans at halftime of win against Spurs

Brighton’s former midfielder Pascal Gross has bid an emotional goodbye to the fans.

The hugely popular midfielder returned for their game against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Gross came to say goodbye to fans after a summer transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Asked what he wanted to tell supporters at the Amex, Gross replied: "Thank you for everything. 

“You've been unbelievable. I want to thankyou and goodbye. Let's win this game!"

Brighton did have a bad start in the game, going down 2-0, but recovered to win 3-2.

