Diaz admits he tries to improve each year as personal goal revealed

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has shared the personal goals that he sets for himself.

The winger has enjoyed a great start to the season with the Reds as they sit top of the Premier League.

The Colombian has five goals to his name and one assist in seven Premier League appearances.

“Let’s hope so, that’s the idea,” said Diaz on scoring more than 13, which was his tally from last term, per Liverpool Echo.

“I always think about helping the team, which is the most important thing. I think it’s a good number.

“I always try to get better each year, to improve on what I did the previous one, and the goals and assists come on their own.”