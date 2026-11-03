Premier League Team of the Week: Tottenham and Everton stars step up and impress

There were a host of superb individual performances after another weekend of entertaining Premier League action.

Arsenal landed a rare 1-0 win at Anfield against Liverpool to move top of the pile after Manchester City were beaten 1-0 at home to high-flying Brighton.

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Manchester United's woes continued with a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, while a resurgentTottenham made it three wins on the bounce by beating 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0.

Here, Flashscore selects its Premier League Team of the Week, based on our player ratings system.

Premier League Team of the Week Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) - 9.0

Verbruggen has been an integral part of Brighton's early-season success and he carried that on against City.

The Dutchman stopped all seven shots he faced, including two great saves to deny Iliman Ndiaye and Matheus Nunes, to notch his sixth clean sheet of the campaign.

Bart Verbruggen vs Manchester City Flashscore

Defenders

Abdoul Ouattara (Ipswich) - 8.4

Ipswich's Ouattara saw plenty of the ball and came away with an assist as the Tractor Boys played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Hull.

The 21-year-old Ivorian had 90 touches and created two big chances, one of which was converted by Florentino after some smooth play.

Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) - 9.3

Van Hecke quarterbacked most of Spurs' play against undermanned Palace and he put up some seriously impressive on-ball numbers as a result.

He had three key passes, while no player completed more passes (146), had more touches (160) or progressive carries (24) than the Dutchman.

He was rewarded with Spurs' all-important second goal as he scored an unorthodox header while sitting on the ground.

Jan Paul van Hecke vs Crystal Palace Flashscore

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) - 8.5

Branthwaite again showed why he is vital to Everton after a commanding defensive performance in the Toffees' 1-0 win at Newcastle.

Returning to the side following concussion protocol, Branthwaite won 11 aerial duels, made three clearances and two blocks and interceptions apiece.

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) - 8.6

Like Van Hecke, Spurs captain Van de Ven also recorded superb statistics as his side pinned Palace well back.

Van de Ven completed 100 per cent of his 123 passes attempted and three key passes.

Midfielders

Mateus Fernandes (Tottenham) - 9.0

Fernandes has continued to grow into his role at Tottenham and he enjoyed his outing against Palace.

The 22-year-old created a big chance from four key passes and won eight duels in a confident midfield showing.

Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) - 8.6

Lavia helped Chelsea to eventually knit together a solid performance to take down a slumping United side.

The Belgian completed seven of eight progressive passes, made 14 recoveries and set Morgan Rogers away for his strike early in the second half.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) - 8.4

A silky and well-rounded display from Dewsbury-Hall ensured Everton were a constant threat for Newcastle.

The former Chelsea player created two big chances, had 14 progressive carries and also won seven duels at St James' Park.

Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) - 8.3

Rogers' fine individual goal highlighted an improved Chelsea showing in the second half against United.

He drove at the United defence, which simply carved open, before dinking past Senne Lammens to give his side the lead.

Forwards

Thierno Barry (Everton) - 8.1

Barry tapped in Everton's lone goal against Newcastle, which turned out to be the match-winner.

The Frenchman took three shots in the game, had seven touches in the Newcastle box and drew three fouls.

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) - 8.0

Doku was a livewire for City in spite of their disappointing home defeat to Brighton.

No player had more key passes (4), successful dribbles (9), progressive carries (23) or duels won (15) than the speedy Belgian.