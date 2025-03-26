Denmark U21 coach Hojer delivers upbeat report on Man Utd striker Obi

Denmark U21 coach Steffen Hojer was left happy with the performance of Chido Obi over the past week.

The Manchester United striker, 17, was called up by Hojer for the first time to the U21s.

Obi saw action against Poland and Italy over the past week.

And Hojer delivered an upbeat report on the centre-forward, telling Tipsbladet: "I think he is integrating well into the squad.

"We had talked a lot about it beforehand because he is five years younger than some of the players we brought along. He is a very young man, he was there to learn and we had him with us to assess him.

"He made a good impression and I was extremely pleased to see how he adapted to the squad and how the boys welcomed him. He has shown himself well.

"Now, it's back home to continue working at Manchester United and see if he can get a bit more playing time there."