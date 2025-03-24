Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu has added his full name of Chinazaekpere to the back of his shirt after a family request.

Chido Obi dropped the 'Martin' from his name earlier this season and now Patrick Dorgu is now listed as Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu which will be changed on the United website, team sheets, and the squad list in the United Review programme.

This change is in relation to his family’s heritage and religion. Dorgu's parents were born in Nigeria and Chinazaekpere roughly translates as “God answers prayers” in Igbo. The 20-year-old has served his three-match ban and will be available when United resumes their domestic campaign at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next Tuesday.

Dorgu played a crucial role in United's 4-1 Europa League triumph over Real Sociedad last time out and reflected on his performance after the game. He will be looking to impress once again against Forest where teammates, fans and commentators will have to grow used to his name change.

"I obviously saw Ruben in Sporting and could already see the ideas he had. A really attacking system and I would like to get in the box and score goals.

"He (Amorim)'s talking about, obviously, the connection with the other players, the midfielders, the 10s, it's the connections, a lot of deep runs and movement.

"It was not nice to get the red card but it is football and I just need to learn from this and improve my game. I am settling in Manchester, the training is good."