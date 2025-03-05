Denmark U21 coach Højer admits keeping tabs on Man Utd superkid Obi

Denmark U21 coach Steffen Højer admits he's keeping tabs on Chido Obi's progress at Manchester United.

The 17 year-old centre-forward has now made three first team appearances for United.

And Højer says they're keeping tabs on the youngster.

He told Bold: "I think we're all following Chido's development. If I didn't keep an eye on a player like him, I wouldn't be good enough for my job.

"There has been a clamour for strikers for a while. I think we are currently overflowing with talented attacking players. Many of them are very exciting, and Chido is definitely one of them.

"It's not very often that you see a 17-year-old player running into Old Trafford, so we are naturally very aware of him."

Whether the young United Dane is ready to join the U21 national team is not yet clear, according to Højer.

"When is the right time for Chido to join the U21, and which national team he should play for, is an assessment that we make on an ongoing basis.

"He was with the U18 national team last time, but he has also made his first-team debut for Manchester United since. It's still exciting, after all..."