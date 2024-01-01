Denmark caretaker coach Knudsen: Eriksen's Man Utd situation unsustainable

Denmark caretaker coach Lars Knudsen says Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen deserves his squad place.

Eriksen has been named in Denmark's squad for next month's Nations League ties against Switzerland and Serbia.

Knudsen insists the veteran deserves his place, though admits Eriksen needs regular football to keep his spot in the future.

He explained, "Christian is a player who can still contribute a lot. We also saw that during the EC final round.

"But it is clear that his current situation is unsustainable in the long run.

"I hope Christian will play football. Whether it's at Manchester United or somewhere else, time will tell. The fact is that he has to play more."