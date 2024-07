Aston Villa growing confident of keeping hold of Cash

Aston Villa are growing confident of keeping hold of Matty Cash.

The Poland fullback has been interesting AC Milan this summer.

However, Villa are now under no pressure to sell after Douglas Luiz's departure for Juventus.

As such, they've informed Milan that Cash will not leave for less than €40m.

For now, the Rossonero have pulled back from talks for the fullback.