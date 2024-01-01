Defoe explains decision to leave Tottenham coaching post

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has explained his decision to leave Tottenham's academy.

Defoe has been working as a youth coach with Spurs, but announced his departure last week.

Speaking to Sky Sports today, Defoe explained: "I just feel that I am currently ready for a first-team environment.

"I was there for two years at the academy and it was really good, with some good young players.

"For me it was good to get that exposure, but I feel that right now I'm ready for a first-team environment."