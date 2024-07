Defensive pair train away from Liverpool senior squad ahead of sales

Liverpool are preparing the sales of two young defenders.

The Liverpool Echo says Billy Koumetio and Rhys Williams will be departing Anfield in the coming days.

Both players are training away from the senior squad and are currently working with the U21 team.

Koumetio is wanted by Dundee United in Scotland, while a move abroad could be on for Wales defender Williams.

Williams and Koumetio have tasted senior football with the Reds.