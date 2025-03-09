Protesting Man Utd fans to wear black today against Arsenal

Manchester United fans will be wearing black today for their clash at Old Trafford against Arsenal.

Organised by 'The 1958' group, fans attending the Premier League game have been urged to wear all black in protest against the management of the club.

A march beginning at 3.15pm from the Tollgate Pub will move to United's Trinity monument and Old Trafford's Munich Tunnel.

“The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch and the blame lies squarely at the current ownership model,” The 1958’s spokesperson Steve Crompton said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin. Sir Matt Busby would be turning in his grave at the current plight of one of the world’s greatest football institutions which is being brought to its knees and in many ways becoming a laughing stock.”

Crompton added: “The club is going backwards and it’s likely to get even worse. We urge fans to rise up, unite and join us at 3pm on Sunday as we march to the ground and protest against the despised Glazers and the club’s deliberate assault on fan culture.”