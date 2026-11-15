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Declan Rice fires back at Graeme Souness over 'cheating' claim

Declan Rice fires back at Graeme Souness over 'cheating' claim
Declan Rice fires back at Graeme Souness over 'cheating' claimREUTERS

Arsenal and England midfielder has fired back at Graeme Souness after the veteran pundit accused him of 'cheating.'

Liverpool legend Souness recently suggested that Rice spends too much time alongside his defensive teammates at Arsenal.

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As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Souness said: "I think he may be a centre-half. He's back there all the time. It's cheating. An old man's way of playing midfield."

Rice has now fired back at Souness, pointing to his numbers since joining Arsenal, where he has scored 22 goals and provided 36 assists in 173 appearances.

"For a centre-back, I think my numbers are not bad," he said. "My numbers since I joined Arsenal speak for themselves.

"I think I've had a lot of assists, a lot of goals and to be a top-class centre-back getting those numbers I'm delighted with that. Look, Graeme's got his opinion. 

“I think he's had his opinion probably since my West Ham days, if I'm being honest with you. But it's one of them things. As an ex-pro you're going to have an opinion on something."

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