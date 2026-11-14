England midfielder Declan Rice has provided a short but positive update on a potential new contract at Arsenal.

The 27-year-old is one of the few £100 million+ Premier League players to live up to their price tag, playing a key role in Arsenal’s recent success, most notable last season’s title win.

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Rice remains a key player for both club and country, scoring once and providing five assists in his 15 games for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this season.

It’s been reported that Rice is in talks over a new deal in North London, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

He is currently away with Thomas Tuchel’s England are they prepare to face World Champions Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday (November 15).

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game about his contract situation, he gave an answer all Arsenal fans would be grateful to hear.

“I’ve been extremely lucky that I’ve managed to play at such a consistent level throughout my career” he said. “I’ve always been stable in the clubs I’ve been at.”

Rice then gave a positive update on his Arsenal future, adding: “A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon.

“I’m extremely lucky that I’m at a club like Arsenal, where my manager (Mikel Arteta) and my team-mates put so much energy in me. I’m extremely lucky I don’t have to think about that stuff.”