De Bruyne out as Man City and Arsenal squads named

Kevin De Bruyne is out of Manchester City's squad for today's clash with Arsenal.

An ankle injury picked up in the Champions League stalemate with Inter Milan midweek has seen De Bruyne ruled out of this afternoon's blockbuster.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed before kickoff that De Bruyne's injury is not a "big, big one" but he wasn't ready for today.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Gundogan, Savio, Silva, Doku, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Matheus Luiz, Foden, Lewis, McAtee.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Substitutes: Neto, White, Gabriel Jesus, Kiwior, Jorginho, Sterling, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri.