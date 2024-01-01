Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag blasts pundit Redknapp: You're not an okay person

De Bruyne out as Man City and Arsenal squads named

De Bruyne out as Man City and Arsenal squads named
De Bruyne out as Man City and Arsenal squads namedAction Plus
Kevin De Bruyne is out of Manchester City's squad for today's clash with Arsenal.

An ankle injury picked up in the Champions League stalemate with Inter Milan midweek has seen De Bruyne ruled out of this afternoon's blockbuster.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed before kickoff that De Bruyne's injury is not a "big, big one" but he wasn't ready for today. 

 

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Gundogan, Savio, Silva, Doku, Haaland.

Substitutes: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Grealish, Matheus Luiz, Foden, Lewis, McAtee.

 

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard.

Substitutes: Neto, White, Gabriel Jesus, Kiwior, Jorginho, Sterling, Kacurri, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityArsenal
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: No issues if Arsenal park bus
5 talking points ahead of Arsenal's clash at Man City today
Arsenal boss Arteta: Gabriel, Saliba ready for Man City attack