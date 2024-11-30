Dawson rallies Leicester players ahead of Brentford trip

Leicester City coach Ben Dawson will focus everything on today's clash at Brentford.

Dawson previewed the game before Friday afternoon's confirmation that Ruud van Nistelrooy will be new manager.

He said: “My immediate focus is on the game tomorrow. What happens beyond that, who knows. The staff will continue to work hard to give the best for the Football Club for however long that is.

“We just have to focus on making sure the players are in the best position to give a good account of themselves and put in a performance for the fans.”

On squad selection, Dawson says there is no hope of Harry Winks making the game.

He added: He’s recovering well. Tomorrow will probably come too early for him but hopefully he’ll join the group soon.”

