Davies signs first professional contract with Forest

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that youngster Isaac Davies has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Davies recently turned 17, which meant that he could pen the new deal that extends his stay at Forest until the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Welshman is featuring with the Under-18s at present and has impressed under the guidance of coach Lewis Grabban.

Head of Academy Chris McGuane stated: “I would like to pass on my congratulations to Isaac and his family having agreed a professional contract on his 17th birthday.

“Isaac is aware that this is the next step in his journey to fulfil his potential as a person and we are looking forward to working with him to see him further develop as a player.

“He has recently been away and achieved further international recognition with Wales, and we will continue to work closely with him on all areas of his game.”