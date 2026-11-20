Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that goalkeeper Max Sievey has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.

The youngster joined the London club at the age of eight and steadily progressed through the youth ranks and became a full-time scholar earlier this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sievey was part of the Spurs squad that lifted the under-16 Premier League Cup during the 2025-26 campaign.

He has also gained valuable experience training and working alongside the club's Under-18 squad, further enhancing his development.

Sievey travelled with Tottenham's youth team for UEFA Youth League fixtures against Bodo/Glimt and Paris Saint-Germain.