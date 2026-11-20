The youngster joined the London club at the age of eight and steadily progressed through the youth ranks and became a full-time scholar earlier this summer.
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Sievey was part of the Spurs squad that lifted the under-16 Premier League Cup during the 2025-26 campaign.
He has also gained valuable experience training and working alongside the club's Under-18 squad, further enhancing his development.
Sievey travelled with Tottenham's youth team for UEFA Youth League fixtures against Bodo/Glimt and Paris Saint-Germain.