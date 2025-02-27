Talented young goalkeeper Hall signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

Young goalkeeper Bailey Hall has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool as he dedicates his future to the club.

The 17-year-old joined the Reds four years ago from Sunderland and has been a regular in the U18s setup as they've reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup under manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Hall was also part of the U19s group that qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League where Liverpool were knocked out by Stuttgart on penalties in the Round of 32.

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Reds and is certainly one to watch for the future as he develops and grows into a first team member behind the likes of Alisson and future signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer.