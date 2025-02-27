Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Real Madrid furious over successful Antony appeal for Betis: They attack us by land, sea and air

Talented young goalkeeper Hall signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

Zack Oaten
Talented young goalkeeper Hall signs his first professional contract with Liverpool
Talented young goalkeeper Hall signs his first professional contract with LiverpoolAction Plus
Young goalkeeper Bailey Hall has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool as he dedicates his future to the club.

The 17-year-old joined the Reds four years ago from Sunderland and has been a regular in the U18s setup as they've reached the semi-finals of the Premier League Cup under manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hall was also part of the U19s group that qualified for the knockout stages of the UEFA Youth League where Liverpool were knocked out by Stuttgart on penalties in the Round of 32. 

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Reds and is certainly one to watch for the future as he develops and grows into a first team member behind the likes of Alisson and future signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer. 

Mentions
Premier League CupHall BaileyMamardashvili GiorgiAlissonLiverpoolSunderlandVfB StuttgartPremier League
Related Articles
Salah shines but Liverpool drop points in title race with Aston Villa draw
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
Liverpool boss Slot: We needed Alisson and to fight to defeat Wolves