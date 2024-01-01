Cucurella takes aim at Chelsea top brass: We need stability

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella has taken aim at their top brass and the club's instability.

Cucurella says he's been impressed by manager Enzo Maresca, but is critical of the managerial sackings since he arrived.

Away with the Spain squad, Cucurella told Efe: “I think the coach we have (Enzo Maresca) is very good, he has very clear ideas.

“We've had years of coaching changes, let's see if we can achieve stability without many changes and so that the manager can transmit his ideas. We need stability, we have very high-level players and hopefully we can have the patience that is needed, that calm, so that everything goes well.

“We have the level, we just need stability and for the coaches and players to be allowed to work in order to do something important.”