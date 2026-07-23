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Crystal Palace reach verbal agreement for Augsburg’s Matsima

Crystal Palace reach verbal agreement for Augsburg’s Matsima
Crystal Palace reach verbal agreement for Augsburg’s MatsimaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / dts Nachrichtenagentur

FC Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Crystal Palace over a potential move to the Premier League club this summer.

The Eagles are looking to strengthen their defence following the expected departure of Maxence Lacroix, whose transfer to Chelsea is reportedly close to completion. 

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Palace have identified the 24-year-old Matsima as one of their preferred targets to fill the void.

According to Foot Mercato, the London club has now made significant progress in their pursuit of the French defender, with a verbal agreement said to have been reached between the player and the London club. 

Matsima, a product of the AS Monaco academy, left the French side for Germany in 2024 and has since established himself as an important Bundesliga player. 

Monaco reportedly retain a 15 per cent share of any profit from his future sale. 

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Football transfersPremier LeagueChrislain MatsimaCrystal PalaceAugsburg

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