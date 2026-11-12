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Crystal Palace part ways with manager Pierre Sage as they sit bottom of the league

Pierre Sage has been sacked by Crystal Palace
Pierre Sage has been sacked by Crystal PalaceAction Images via Reuters / John Sibley

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after a poor start to the season, with the club sitting bottom of the Premier League.

The Eagles have won just two league games all season and have the worst defensive record in the division after conceding 24 goals in 10 games.

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That run includes an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Brighton, as well as four against Manchester City and three when facing newly promoted Ipswich.

Sage's final game in charge was a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Selhurst Park before the international break.

Crystal Palace are bottom of the Premier League table
Crystal Palace are bottom of the Premier League tableFlashscore

Palace's European form has also been inconsistent, with one win, one draw and one defeat leaving them 15th in the Europa League table.

Sage only joined the London club in June 2026 after a very successful campaign with Lens in Ligue 1, where he finished second and won the Coupe de France.

In a game that was reported to be key to deciding his future, the Eagles were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Spurs after a 13th-minute red card for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

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